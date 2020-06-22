Chenango limits voting to one site over COVID

Less than three weeks ahead of the June 23 primary election, Chenango County announced it was eliminating all but one of its polling sites amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Chenango County Board of Elections announced June 4 that in-person voting would be limited to the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office in Norwich, and the 22 local polling sites serving 31 election districts would be closed for the June 23 primary.
“We didn’t eliminate any polling sites; they were eliminated for us,” said county Democratic Elections Commissioner Carol Franklin, attributing the closures to a “lack of inspectors willing to work” amid the pandemic.
Under New York State Election Law, the board of elections is required to establish a polling place in each district, unless there is none “available and suitable” or “for reasons of efficiency or economy it is desirable to consolidate such meetings of one or more districts in one place,” in which case the board must designate a building “in an adjoining district in the same village, city or town.”
Franklin said the state board of elections was aware that Chenango County would only offer one polling site Tuesday.
“I’m sure they would have liked us to have more, but we couldn’t,” she said. “We had nowhere to go.”
The New York State Board of Elections did not return multiple requests for comment.
Franklin said the sheriff’s office was selected for its “ample parking, ample space and handicap accessibility.”
“Norwich is the county seat,” she said. “People come from all parts of the county all the time. It’s not like it’s in the middle of nowhere.”
Traditional polling sites, such as churches, community centers and fire stations, were ruled out due to limited space or because they weren’t accessible, Franklin said, while others, such as town halls and schools, were closed because of the virus.
Between nine days of early voting and the “thousands and thousands and thousands” of absentee ballots mailed in ahead of election day, Franklin said having a single polling site shouldn’t be a problem for the remaining voters.
“We don’t really know how many will show up,” she said.
Chenango County, which encompasses 899 square miles, is home to 30,363 registered voters as of June 18, according to county data. As the county’s sole polling site, the sheriff’s office will serve residents in its 21 towns, eight villages and the city of Norwich.
A notice posted on the Chenango County Board of Elections website advised voters that “deputies will be at the door” checking the temperature of everyone who enters and asking “a two-question survey.” Voters were also asked to “please bring your license” to be scanned at voter check-in in an effort to “make the process more efficient.”
Former Chenango County resident Olivia Powell launched an OrganizeFor.org petition June 14 calling on the Chenango County Board of Elections to change the polling place to “a neutral location such as town hall, school, church, or other municipal building,” replace deputies with poll workers and retract the request for voters to bring their licenses.
“There’s going to be a lot of people who can’t go or don’t feel safe,” said Powell, who grew up in Oxford and moved to Los Angeles five years ago. “The loss of democracy is incremental. This is one step.”
Powell said she has yet to receive a response since she delivered the petition, which garnered more than 200 signatures in 48 hours, to the Chenango County Board of Elections on June 17, but noticed a few days later that the county discreetly changed the verbiage on its website.
“For your convenience, you may bring your mail check card or license with you to vote,” the updated notice read. “However, if you bring your card or license, it will save time at check-in.”
Asked about the request for voters to bring their licenses, Franklin clarified that they were advised to bring “photo ID” to “ensure that voting would go a little faster.”
Instead of a poll worker asking a voter’s name and address at check-in, licenses may be scanned on poll pads to streamline the process, Franklin explained.
“New York state does not require voter ID,” she confirmed.
Asked if deputies stationed at the facility’s entrance might be intimidating to some voters, Franklin answered: “Why would it?”
She denied that any of the adjustments to voting policies and procedures were designed to suppress or intimidate voters.
“Boards of elections do everything to ensure the sanctity of the vote. We go out of our way, actually,” Franklin said. “We’re making it as easy as possible for the voters.”
Faced with the need to adapt amid the coronavirus pandemic, Delaware County also reduced its number of polling sites, from 26 to 19.
The changes were not made out of necessity, but rather scarcity, according to county Republican Elections Commissioner Maria Kelso.
Because so many residents opted to vote by mail-in absentee ballot, the Delaware County Board of Elections determined that the county’s full array of polling sites, which included multiples in the towns of Colchester, Hancock, Middletown, Roxbury and Sidney, was not necessary.
“We weren’t forced to close any sites,” Kelso said. “We just didn’t need as many.”
Across its 1,467-square-mile territory, Delaware County will host 19 polling sites, one for each town.
“Some people will have to travel a little further than usual, but most people sent in absentee ballots,” Kelso said.
Delaware County is home to 27,233 registered voters as of February 21, according to the most recently available data.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, 68.6% of all absentee ballots sent out had been returned, according to Kelso. The county board of elections had received 1,611 of the 2,306 Democratic ballots mailed out and 1,097 of the 1,641 Republican ballots mailed out.
“It’s almost like a presidential election,” Kelso said, calling the absentee turnout “phenomenal.”
Delaware County applied for and received federal grant funds matched by the state to cover the cost of additional postage required for such a high volume of absentee ballots, Kelso said.
“Delaware County has been very good about COVID all around,” Kelso said. “We’re doing everything we can. Now we hope to see less people at the polls.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.