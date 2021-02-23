Two more Chenango County residents have died from COVID-19, while a COVID variant has been detected for the first time in the region.
The announcement of the deaths was part of the daily report from Chenango County Public Health.
"Late yesterday afternoon our office confirmed two additional COVID-19 related deaths," a media release said. "As the pandemic draws on these are stark reminders of why we must continue our prevention efforts. We at the health department send our condolences to the loved ones of the departed."
Chenango reported seven new cases Tuesday. According to the release, there were 66 active cases in the county, with 14 people hospitalized and 179 under active quarantine.
There have been 2,383 confirmed cases and 52 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Delaware County officials said they had been informed by the state Department of Health that the so-called U.K. variant" of the virus has been identified in one case in the county.
"There is currently no evidence that this strain is more dangerous. It just spreads more easily," a media release from Delaware County Public Health said.
According to the release, there were eight new cases Tuesday. There were 114 active cases, with 24 people hospitalized and 211 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 1,467 cases and 41 deaths since the pandemic began.
Otsego County reported 16 new cases Tuesday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 84 active cases in the county, with six people hospitalized.
The county's daily positivity percentage was 4.3%, while the seven-day average positivity rate was 1.3%, the website said.
The county has recorded 3,046 cases and 51 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported two new cases Tuesday. It has now recorded 1,175 cases and 12 deaths according to the state COVID-19 tracker website.
Statewide, there were 5,977 people hospitalized, according to a media release from the office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo. There were 1,176 patients in intensive care units and 799 intubated.
There were 86 COVID-19 deaths in the state Monday. The statewide positivity rate was 4.23%.
Cuomo said 18 new cases of the U.K. variant of the virus were identified in New York. To date, there are 154 known cases of the U.K. variant in the state. A second South African variant has been identified in Nassau County, the release said.
"The decline in our hospitalization and infection rates is all thanks to the dedication New Yorkers have time and again shown to defeating this invisible enemy," Cuomo said in the release. "As our rates continue to decline, we are opening back up our economy and proving that vaccine distribution can be fair and equitable. The light at the end of the tunnel is brighter and brighter each day, but we're not there yet. I encourage New Yorkers to remain vigilant until the war is won: Wear a mask, socially distance and wash your hands."
