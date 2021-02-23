Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 47F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers early changing to a few snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.