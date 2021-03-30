Another Chenango County resident has died of COVID-19.
In its daily media release, the Chenango County Department of Health said, "Yesterday afternoon our office confirmed Chenango County’s 65th COVID-19 attributed death. Our condolences go out to the loved ones of the deceased."
Chenango has been the hardest-hit by COVID fatalities in the four-county region.
According to Tuesday's report, the county had 120 active cases, with eight people hospitalized and 393 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,784 confirmed cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Otsego County reported 31 new cases Tuesday.
According to the Otsego County Department website, there were 196 active cases in the county, with seven people hospitalized.
The daily testing positivity rate was 4.7% and the seven-day average was 1.7%.
The county has recorded 3,843 cases and 55 deaths since tracking of COVID-19 began.
Hartwick College reported one new case Tuesday. According to it's website, there were six active cases and a 14-day average of six active cases among those "who are living, working and/or studying on campus." The college no longer posts the total of cases recorded during the semester.
SUNY Oneonta reported 24 positive cases in students isolating off campus and 10 cases in students isolating on campus, according to the SUNY COVID-19 tracker website. There were 12 students under mandatory quarantine. There have been 181 cases on the campus since Jan. 2, the college's website said.
Delaware County Public Health announced Tuesday it will conducting a first dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at 97 Main St. in Delhi. The vaccination clinic is open to all New York state residents or people who work in New York state who presently qualify by being:
• 30 years of age or older;
• An eligible worker 18 years of age or older;
• Those with qualifying medical conditions 18 years of age or older.
To see if you are eligible go to tinyurl.com/3nsa49nf
Registration is mandatory. No walk-ins will be accepted. To register go to tinyurl.com/2rfvzppp
Officials said those scheduled to receive vaccines should not arrive early for their appointments.
Delaware County reported 16 new cases Tuesday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 120 active cases, with 14 people hospitalized and 313 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has had 1,932 cases and 45 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported two new cases Tuesday. The county has had 1,401 cases and 14 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
