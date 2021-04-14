Chenango County officials said Wednesday another county resident has died from COVID-19.
"Since our last report, our office has confirmed the 69th Chenango County resident death attributed to COVID-19," a media release from Chenango County Public Health said. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased."
The county reported 114 active cases, with eight people hospitalized and 352 people in active quarantine. The county has recorded 3,018 confirmed cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Also in Chenango County, Chobani announced Wednesday it will offer its employees free COVID-19 vaccinations at its town of Columbus plant on April 15 and April 22. According to a media release, Chobani will work with UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital in Norwich to provide the vaccinations.
Chobani employees who opt for a vaccine can use the six hours of time off provided to the workforce earlier this year to encourage vaccinations.
In the release, Chobani said it has "done everything possible to keep (employees) safe during these uncertain times, including social distancing, PPE, health screenings, temperature checks, and masks."
Otsego County reported 24 new cases Wednesday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 155 active cases and nine people hospitalized.
The testing positivity average was 6.9%, up substantially from the seven-day average of 1.8%.
The county has recorded 4,154 COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Delaware County reported 16 new cases Wednesday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 125 active cases, with 18 people hospitalized and 125 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,162 cases and 46 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported 17 new cases Wednesday. It has had 1,520 cases and 15 deaths since the pandemic began.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said 186,876 doses have been administered across the state's distribution network in the previous 24 hours, and more than 1.5 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.
"Close to 40 percent of New Yorkers have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, which is great progress and a testament to the dedication of our providers and our partners across the state who have been instrumental in making sure the vaccine distribution fair and equitable," Cuomo said. "That being said, it's no time to get cocky about COVID because this is still a battle. We still need to monitor the infection rate and the hospitalization rate, and we need to double down on getting more people vaccinated as quickly as possible because the race between the number of vaccines versus the rate of infection is still on. Like it has been from day one with this virus, our progress is only as safe as our determination to keep building on it."
