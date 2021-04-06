The number of COVID deaths in the region rose again Tuesday, April 6, with Chenango County reporting three more.
"Our hearts go out to the friends and family who have lost," a media release from Chenango County Public Health officials said. "As the fight against COVID continues we must all remain diligent to protect ourselves and those around us."
The latest deaths bring Chenango County's total to 68, with 84 across Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties. Chenango reported 14 new cases, with a total of 2,893 confirmed cases of COVID since the pandemic began. There are 107 active cases in the county, with four people hospitalized, and 380 people in quarantine.
According to the New York State COVID Tracker, Schoharie reported two new COVID cases Tuesday. There have been 1,445 cases and 15 deaths reported in the county since the pandemic began.
Delaware County reported 16 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday. Of the 2,064 cases reported since the start of the pandemic, 168 are active with seven people hospitalized. Forty six people have died. There are 255 people in quarantine.
Delaware County Public Health also announced it will conduct a first-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at 97 Main St. in Delhi, the former Decker Advertising/County Shopper offices. This vaccination clinic is open to all New York residents or workers who are 18 or older. Registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/7u9sruvn
Otsego County reported 22 new confirmed cases of COVID, bringing its total to 3,995 since the pandemic began. There are 161 active cases with 10 people hospitalized. There have been 55 COVID deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Hartwick College reported six active cases on the Oneonta campus, the same as Monday, and SUNY Oneonta reported 33 active cases among students, a decrease of 18. SUNY Cobleskill saw an increase of seven active cases, with 44 students isolating, and SUNY Delhi remained at three active cases among students.
An effort to vaccinate SUNY students before the end of the semester is underway, Chancellor Jim Malatras announced Tuesday.
SUNY has secured its first reserved shipment of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate SUNY residential students. Because the J&J vaccine requires just one dose, on-campus students scheduled to finish the semester in early May can get their one shot without having to wait for a second dose before going home.
According to the release, 18,600 J&J vaccines are being distributed to 34 SUNY campuses. SUNY officials told The Daily Star that SUNY Oneonta and SUNY Delhi are among the campuses that will be getting vaccines from the first shipment. The number of vaccines given to each campus was not available.
According to the release, SUNY is working to secure additional doses for the SUNY residential student population to be distributed to more campuses in weekly installments over the next several weeks.
More than 350,000 students were scheduled to receive emails on Tuesday to remind them of their eligibility, the release said. The messages also offered information about the vaccines, provided directions for making an appointment and reviewed recommended health guidelines to follow once they are vaccinated.
SUNY is also inviting students to share their purpose for getting vaccinated on social media with a photo or short video as part of the #ItsYourTurn and #KnowYourVax public education campaigns to make sure all students get vaccinated, the release said.
