The number of COVID-19 cases in the region grew sharply over the weekend, especially in Chenango County, which reported two more people had died from the disease.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 42 new cases detected in the county between Friday and Monday.
"Sadly, we have also had 2 more residents die from COVID complications," the release said. "Each loss in this pandemic brings into stark focus its reality and severity. Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of the deceased."
Officials urged residents to take the situation seriously.
"We all must see these increases in cases and losses as a call to do better. We all must continue to follow best practices and make good decisions to protect ourselves and those around us," the release said.
There are now 87 active cases in the county, the release said, with five people hospitalized and 405 under quarantine. There have been 724 confirmed cases and 13 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Otsego County reported 22 cases Monday, after a weekend that saw 14 cases reported Saturday and 22 on Sunday.
"We all need to do our part to reduce the spread and protect those who are at high risk for severe illness, such as the elderly and individuals with weakened immune systems," a media release from the Otsego County Department of Health said.
There are now 127 active cases in the county, with 14 people hospitalized, according to a media release. There have been 1,440 confirmed cases and eight deaths since tracking began.
Officials also warned of a potential COVID-19 exposure at the American Legion at 60 Main Street in Cooperstown. A cluster of 12 cases has been linked to that facility.
Anyone who spent time at the Legion post any time from Nov. 25 through Nov. 30 should monitor themselves for symptoms, a media release said. Anyone who develops symptoms should get tested and isolate themselves.
Those with questions or concerns should contact the Health Department at 607-547-4231
Delaware County reported 8 new cases Monday, after reporting 13 new cases on both Saturday and Sunday.
There are now 87 active cases in the county, with five people hospitalized and 254 under quarantine, according to information from Delaware County Public Health.
There have been 446 cases and nine deaths recorded in the county since the pandemic began.
Also in Delaware County, classes at Walton Central School were abruptly moved to remote learning Sunday.
Superintendent Michael MacDonald said, in a letter posted on the school's website, "We have been advised that one of our staff members has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. We have been coordinating with the Delaware County Department of Health and they have determined the need for the district to move to remote learning for two days to conduct the required contact tracing. As a result, the school instructional schedule will move to full remote for Monday, December 7th and Tuesday, December 8th."
Schoharie County's cases leapt from 217 Friday to 250 Monday, according the the state Department of Health COVID-19 Tracker. No further information was available.
