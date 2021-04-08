An Otselic resident was arrested last month following an investigation going back more than two years by the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnathan W. Loomis, 31, of Otselic, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, for allegedly cutting off and stealing a catalytic converter from a bus recently purchased by the Otselic Valley Central School District in August 2019. The damage sustained to the bus amounted to about $5,000, according to an April 6 media release.
The catalytic converter was recovered at Loomis’ residence in February when deputies executed a search warrant as part of an investigation into the multiple sales of methamphetamine in the town of Otselic.
Also recovered during the search warrant were alleged methamphetamine, unidentified prescription medication, drug packaging material and scales, according to the release. The methamphetamine was sent for testing at the New York State Police Crime Lab.
Loomis was not charged at the time, which Chenango Sheriff Ernie Cutting Jr. attributed to bail reform and evidence discovery laws. A Thursday afternoon phone call seeking clarification on the matter was not returned by press time.
Loomis was arrested on Feb. 6, 2020, for a warrant out of Delaware County Sheriff's Office.
In August 2020, Chenango deputies responded to reports of a forced-entry burglary in the town of Otselic, finding that numerous household items were stolen from the residence and tools, fishing poles, chainsaws and four-wheelers were stolen from an outbuilding on the property, according to the release.
Deputies found one of the stolen four-wheelers in the woods near the residence, and other reportedly stolen items were recovered in the following weeks, according to the release.
DNA evidence collected from the residence was compared against a database of offenders at the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center, and, in conjunction with the drug testing lab results, used to build enough of a case against Loomis to arrest him, according to the release.
Loomis was located March 31 in the city of Norwich after deputies used social media to track him from Colorado, where he had been staying for several months prior.
Loomis was charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny in connection to the residential burglary. Additional arrests are expected in the case, according to the release. He was additionally charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell in connection to the execution of the drug-related search warrant in February.
Loomis was arraigned in Norwich Town Court, where he was later released until a later court date.
