The Chenango County Historical Society and Museum has announced it will once again join museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer from Armed Forces Day through Labor Day. Blue Star Museums is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, in collaboration with the Department of Defense and museums across America, according to a media release.
“Over the past few years, our focus has shifted from simply curating local heritage to serving as a community partner, an educational resource and a regional destination,” said Jessica Moquin, CCHS executive director, in the release. “Participating in the Blue Star Museums initiative is part of our commitment to seek, include and welcome all audiences.”
While admission to CCHS is already by free-will donation left up to each visitor’s discretion, the Blue Star Museums initiative supports admission for those currently serving in the U.S. military — Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force, members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, along with up to five family members. Blue Star Museums include children’s museums, art, science, and history museums, zoos, gardens, lighthouses and more, in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
“We thank the 2023 Blue Star Museums who invite military personnel and their families to experience the many wonders they have to offer, whether it’s a glimpse into the past, an encounter with awe- inspiring art, or a moment of discovery,” said Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the National Endowment for the Arts. “The Chenango County Historical Society is helping to enrich the lives of military families and build meaningful connections between our nation’s military and their local community.”
BSF is the nation’s largest grass-roots military family support organization, with a mission to support military families to improve military readiness the release said.
