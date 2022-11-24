For the sixth consecutive year, more than 1,800 museum stores representing all 50 states and 24 countries will offer shopping at cultural institutions during Museum Store Sunday on Nov. 27.
In celebration of the annual initiative, the Museum Shop at the Chenango County Historical Society will be open that day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We’re thrilled to celebrate Museum Store Sunday by offering merchandise for the whole family while encouraging our communities to shop local,” said Joseph Fryc, operations manager. “Museum Store Sunday provides patrons with opportunities to purchase unique merchandise while supporting our efforts to share and celebrate the unique local heritage of Chenango County.”
The CCHS Museum Shop offers a variety of gifts with all purchases supporting the organization’s mission, a media release said. Offerings include collectible Currier & Ives calendars from 1967, 1978, 1989 and 1995 — years which have the same calendar as 2023. Other specialized merchandise includes Norwich Pharmacal Company cancelled stock certificates, city of Norwich Centennial Banners, wooden replicas of iconic New Berlin locales, hand-painted crocks and table-top amusements.
Online shopping year-round at www.ChenangoHistorical.org/shop features many of the CCHS publications available in the store, plus a variety of exclusive branded apparel, totes, and postcards, the release said
