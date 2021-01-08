Seven patients in nursing homes have died of COVID-19 in Chenango County so far in January, the county reported Friday.
“Since our report yesterday we have confirmed that 7 additional Chenango County Residents have lost their lives to COVID-19 complications,” Chenango County Public Health officials said in a media release. “These individuals were all nursing home residents who have passed since 1/1/21.”
The total number of deaths in the county now stands at 28.
There were also 36 new cases reported this morning, bringing the total to 1,393. It was 16 more cases than reported on Thursday.
There are 190 active cases in the county, a decrease of four, and there were also four fewer people listed as being in quarantine, bringing the total to 452.
Fifteen people are hospitalized, one more than Thursday.
There have been 1,136 people reported as recovered, an increase of 28. More than 58,000 tests have been performed, up nearly 800 since Wednesday, the last day the testing numbers were updated.
The Otsego County Department of Health on Friday announced a potential COVID-19 exposure at Nancy’s Bar in Schenevus.
Anyone who spent time at Nancy’s Bar between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Jan. 1 should monitor themselves for symptoms, a media release said.. Anyone who has developed symptoms should get tested and isolate.
For more information, call 607-547-4231.
Otsego County reported 34 new cases Friday. There are now 133 active cases with 34 people hospitalized.
There have been 2,082 confirmed cases and 21 deaths since the pandemic began.
Delaware County reported 29 new cases Friday. There are now 153 active cases in the county, with five people hospitalized and 197 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 856 cases and 16 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported 22 new cases Friday and has recorded 701 cases and five deaths since the pandemic began.
