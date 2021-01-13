Chenango County reported two more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing its total to 30.
In its daily media release, Chenango County Public Health said there are 211 active cases in the county, with 20 people hospitalized and 519 under active quarantines. There have been 1,558 cases recorded in the county since the pandemic began.
The Otsego County Department of Health also announced a COVID-19 death on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 22,
There were 25 new cases reported. There are now 195 active cases in the county, according to a media release, with 15 people hospitalized.
There have been 2.047 cases in the county since the pandemic began.
Also Wednesday, the Health Department announced a new COVID vaccine information line. To obtain up-to-date information on the COVID vaccine at the Department of Health, call 607-547-4240.
The department currently has no vaccine available, according to a media release, and is not able to take appointments over the phone or return voice mails.
"We have been overwhelmed with hundreds of voice mails. The new phone line listed above will be utilized to provide callers with updated information about vaccine availability," the release said.
Delaware County reported 14 new cases Wednesday. According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there are 165 active cases in the county, with nine people hospitalized and 310 under mandatory quarantine.
There have been 943 cases and 18 deaths recorded in the county since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported 19 new cases Wednesday and has now recorded 799, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
In a Facebook post, the Schoharie County Health Department said, "We are aware that many, many people are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
"Unfortunately, although we requested vaccine, there were no doses at all allocated for the county this week (that includes the hospital, the health department, and pharmacies). Last week we only received half of what we requested but were able to procure a small additional amount from another facility. We are putting in an even larger order with the state for next week. When we have vaccine available, we will begin scheduling people."
