Chenango County officials said Friday, Dec. 5, they expect a spike in COVID-19 cases and are preparing for it.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, plans are in place to deal with a surge in cases. "We remain diligent with contact tracing and investigation protocol," the release said.
Noting that more than 1 million COVID-19 cases were reported in the U.S. over the last week, officials urged people to avoid traditional holiday gatherings.
"As cases continue to increase, the safest way to celebrate holidays or special events is to celebrate at home with the people you live with," the release said. "Gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu.
According to the release, Chenango County is increasing its contact tracing capacity to prepare for a surge in cases that could occur in the next few weeks through the middle of January.
Chenango County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
According to a media release, there are 55 active cases in the county, with four people hospitalized and 297 under quarantine.
There have been 665 confirmed cases and 11 deaths since tracking began.
Delaware County reported 17 new cases Friday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there are 87 active cases in the county, with six people hospitalized and 244 under quarantine. There have been 412 cases and nine deaths since the pandemic began.
The media release said multiple cases this week are linked to “living room spread” from Thanksgiving dinners and gatherings. To reduce risk of exposure to COVID-19, the release said, avoid small and large gatherings, wear a mask, wash hands and maintain social distancing. Those who are sick should stay home, even with mild symptoms.
Schoharie County reported five new cases Friday and now has recorded 217 cases, according to the state COVID Tracker website. No further information was available.
Otsego County did not issue an update as of 7:30 p.m. Friday. On Thursday, the county reported 1,356 total confirmed cases, 91 of which were active and 10 people hospitalized.
