Chenango County has reported another death from COVID-19.
"Yesterday afternoon our team confirmed the 85th Chenango County resident death attributed to COVID-19. Our deepest sympathies go out to the friends and family of the deceased," a Friday media release from Chenango County Public Health said.
According to the county's daily report, there were 116 active cases, including 41 in vaccinated people. There were two people hospitalized and 282 under active quarantine.
The county has confirmed 4.306 cases since the pandemic began.
