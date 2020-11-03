Chenango County reported its eighth death from COVID-19 complications.
According to a media release, COVID cases rose by three Tuesday, to 428. There are 32 active cases and 10 people hospitalized. There are 224 people under active quarantine.
Cases continue to climb in Delaware County, where 11 new cases were reported Tuesday.
According to a media release, there are now 41 active cases in the county, with four people hospitalized and 167 under quarantine. There have been 193 cases and nine COVID-related deaths since tracking began.
The Walton Central School District announced Tuesday that remote learning will be extended by another week after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
“We have been coordinating with the Delaware County Department of Health and they have completed contact tracing and all individuals requiring quarantine and/or isolation are being notified,” district Superintendent Michael MacDonald wrote in a Nov. 3 letter to parents.
“Due to privacy requirements, we cannot divulge specific information about any individual who has a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19,” the letter said.
The instructional program, including all programs through Delaware-Chenango-Madison-Otsego BOCES, will return to in-person and hybrid instruction as soon as possible, MacDonald said.
“We understand that news like this can be received with mixed emotions from our school community,” MacDonald said. “Rest assured the safety and health of our students and staff are our top priority.”
Details on food and instructional materials delivery and pick-up are expected to be announced by the end of the week.
The district switched to remote instruction for the week of Monday, Nov. 2, after a student tested positive. The decision to extend remote instruction was made at the suggestion of Delaware County Public Health because of the number of students in quarantine, according to the letter.
The county health department last week announced that COVID-19 cases had been traced to three restaurants throughout the county, including two in Walton.
SUNY Delhi has four active cases, according to Dawn Sohns, vice president for marketing and communications for the college. Earlier in the week, the SUNY COVID dashboard listed the college as having 60 cases, which was "human error," Sohns said. There have been 15 cases at the college since the semester began.
Otsego County reported three new cases Tuesday, but the total of 1,025 is up by 14 from the county's most recent previous report on Thursday, Oct. 29, when it listed 1,011 total cases since tracking began.
According to a media release, there are 39 active cases in the county, but no hospitalizations. There have been eight deaths since the pandemic began.
Hartwick College reported one new case of COVID-19 Tuesday. According to a media release, there are 26 active cases on campus and there have been 56 cases detected on campus since Aug. 1.
