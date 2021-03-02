Chenango County officials said Tuesday that reviews have shown 10 more county residents died from COVID-19 than was previously thought.
"Since yesterday’s report our team has confirmed 10 additional Chenango resident deaths attributed to COVID-19," a media release from Chenango County Public Health said. "Please understand that this total represents a culmination of weeks of record requests and reviews and not an acute loss of life."
Even with the deaths spread over the last month, "this loss of life further adds to the heavy toll the pandemic has taken on our communities. Our deepest sympathies and condolences go our to the families and friends of those we’ve lost," the release said.
County officials reported five new cases Tuesday. According to the media release, there were 64 active cases, with eight people hospitalized and 223 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,439 confirmed cases and 63 deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
