Chenango County announced Friday that a 10th person had died from COVID-19.
"Our deepest sympathies are with the family of this disease's latest victim," the county Public Health Department said in a media release.
The death in Chenango is the 28th COVID death reported in the four-county area since the pandemic began in March. Delaware County has reported nine, Otsego County has had eight and Schoharie County reported one resident died.
Otsego County's Department of Health announced eight new COVID cases Friday, including five linked to a residential group home. There are now 37 active cases in the county.
Delaware County on Friday announced seven new cases in a media release from the county Public Health Department.
There are now 69 active cases in Delaware County. The release warned that because of "limited testing capability," the actual number of cases is likely higher.
On Thursday night, Schoharie County offered an update on its Public Health Department Facebook page, the first since Oct. 27.
"Schoharie County currently has 23 active cases of COVID-19 in isolation," the post read. "We have an additional 244 people in quarantine. We've been consistently getting 4-6 cases per day (up from approximately that number per week). We aren't sure what our total number of cases currently is because we've been too busy to keep track.
"According to the state, the total is 137," the post continued. "My guess is into the 140's because the state numbers often lag a bit. We have had additional hospitalizations, but no additional deaths. If we can find a moment when our nurses aren't on the phone, we'll try to nail down an actual number for that."
This morning, in addition to the new death, Chenango reported three new cases, bringing its total of cases since March to 480. Of those, 36 are active, with three people hospitalized, There are 230 people in quarantine, and 423 people have recovered.
Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES said Friday afternoon it was notified that morning that a senior student in the Health Science Careers program received a confirmed positive test for COVID-19.
According to a media release, Herkimer BOCES learned of the positive COVID-19 case just before students arrived, so Health Science Careers students were immediately sent home to avoid any further exposure to students and staff.
The Health Science Careers program will move to virtual instruction on school days during a 14-day quarantine period through Thursday, Nov. 26. Because of Thanksgiving recess, there is no school in the Herkimer BOCES region from Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Friday, Nov. 27. The anticipated return to in-person instruction for the Health Science Careers program is on Monday, Nov. 30, the release said.
