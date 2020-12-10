Chenango County has reported another COVID-19 death.
A Thursday media release from Chenango County Public Health said, "Earlier this week we lost another resident associated with COVID-19. Their family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers."
There have now been 14 deaths in Chenango County.
According to the media release, there are 99 active cases in the county, with seven people hospitalized and 480 under quarantine.
There have been 767 confirmed cases in Chenango County since tracking began.
Otsego County reported 20 cases Thursday. There have been 203 confirmed cases reported since Dec. 1, according to a media release from the Otsego County Department of Health.
There are 151 active cases in the county, with 17 people hospitalized and 745 people on quarantine for being in close contact with a positive case.
There have been 1,516 confirmed cases and eight deaths in Otsego County since the pandemic began.
Delaware County reported six new cases Thursday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there are 95 active cases, with five people hospitalized and 338 under quarantine.
There have been 481 confirmed cases and nine deaths in Delaware County since tracking of the disease began.
A Delaware County restaurant, the Rainbow Lodge in Tompkins, advised in a Thursday Facebook post that a positive case of COVID-19 had been confirmed there. Customers who were at the restaurant from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6 were urged to monitor themselves for symptoms. The restaurant is closed, according to the post, until Thursday, Dec. 17.
Schoharie County reported four new cases Thursday, according to the state Department of Health's online COVID-19 Tracker. The county has now reported 279 cases and, according to a post on the Schoharie County Department of Health page of Facebook, two deaths.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called on Thursday for measures to deal with a growing number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
"As we continue to see the number COVID-19 cases surge across the nation, it is beyond critical that we ensure hospitals, and hospital systems as a whole, have developed additional capacity and are prepared to work cooperatively with each other to prevent any one facility from becoming overwhelmed," Cuomo said.
"With this work already underway through the state's Surge and Flex program, we also continue to fight to ensure the vaccine's distribution is as fair and equitable as possible," he said. "The distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine will undoubtedly go down as one of the most massive governmental operations in history, yet the federal distribution plan remains misguided and completely overlooks underserved communities. If this distribution of the vaccine is to truly be successful, the federal government must improve its plan immediately and ensure black, brown, and low income communities are not left behind. The time is now to make these corrections, we simply cannot wait any longer."
