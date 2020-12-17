Chenango County continues to outpace the rest of the region in new COVID-19 cases.
The county's Public Health Department reported 25 new cases Thursday.
According to a media release, there are 132 active cases in the county, with seven people hospitalized and 542 under active quarantine.
There have been 917 confirmed cases and 16 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Otsego County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
According to a media release from the Otsego County Health Department, there are 135 active cases in the county, with 16 people hospitalized.
There have been 1,657 confirmed cases and 10 deaths in the county since tracking began.
Delaware County reported 13 new cases Thursday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there are now 79 active cases in the county, with three people hospitalized and 318 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 553 confirmed cases and 10 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported 14 new cases Thursday and has now recorded 392 cases, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in his daily COVID-19 briefing: "On COVID, let's solidify a simple message that we can all agree with. We want to slow the spread, we want to avoid shutdowns, and together we can do it.
"We slow the spread by being smart during the holiday season. It's a difficult situation and people come together," he said. "There's a feeling of safety in your home and there's a feeling of safety when you're with your family, but it just takes one person who's infected and doesn't know it. Half the cases are from people who had no symptoms."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.