Nearly half of all Chenango County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, according to data released Thursday by the county health department.
Of the 71 confirmed cases, 34 have recovered to date, according to a media release. Ten residents remain hospitalized.
Thirty-nine residents are under precautionary quarantine, and 155 are under mandatory quarantine. As of Thursday, the county has conducted 414 tests.
Delaware County reported one new COVID-19 case Thursday, bringing the county-wide total to 52, plus an additional seven cases that were transferred to the individuals’ primary counties of residence.
Six residents are hospitalized, 24 are isolating at home and 18 have recovered, according to a media release. Three residents are deceased.
One county resident remains under precautionary quarantine, and 73 under mandatory quarantine, according to the release. Of the 472 tests conducted to date, 390 have yielded negative results and 21 have results pending.
Otsego County did not release an update Thursday, but the county’s website shows 47 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 22 recoveries and three deaths.
The Schoharie County Health Department has not released any COVID-19 updates since Tuesday, when it announced a total of 24 confirmed cases, plus the additional case of a nonresident who works at SUNY Cobleskill.
Seven individuals remained in isolation Tuesday, 16 had recovered and one individual is deceased, according to a media release. Thirty-two individuals were in quarantine, and 107 had completed their quarantine period and were allowed to resume normal activities.
