Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Becoming mostly clear later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low around 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Becoming mostly clear later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low around 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.