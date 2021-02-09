Chenango County reported another death from COVID on Tuesday morning.
Across the four counties, 129 people have died of the disease. Chenango County has reported 48 deaths; Delaware County has reported 39 and Otsego County has said 33 people have died of COVID-19. According to the New York State COVID tracker, nine Schoharie County residents have died.
Chenango reported 107 active cases, and 2,249 total since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.
There are 304 people in quarantine and 28 are now hospitalized, according to a report from the Chenango Public Health Department. There have be 2,034 people who have recovered, and 73,497 COVID tests have been performed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.