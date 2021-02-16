COVID-19 deaths in Chenango County have reached 50.
"Our office confirmed another COVID-19 related death last week," a media release from Chenango County Public Health said Tuesday. "The most recent fatality brings our total to 50. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased."
There were 75 active cases, the release said, with 19 people hospitalized and 247 under active quarantine.
There have been 2,327 confirmed cases in the county since the pandemic began.
Otsego County reported 11 new cases Tuesday.
According to a the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 93 active cases, with nine people hospitalized.
The county has recorded 2,954 cases and 48 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Delaware County reported 13 new cases Tuesday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 132 active cases in the county, with 23 people hospitalized and 274 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 1,384 cases and 39 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported four new cases Tuesday and has now had 1,125 cases and 11 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the lowest seven-day average positivity rate since Nov. 28.
The rate dropped to 3.71%, according to a media release from Cuomo's office. There were 6,620 people hospitalized, with 1,271 patients in intensive care units and 878 intubated.
The statewide positivity rate Monday was 4.95%. There were 107 COVID-19 deaths in the state Monday.
"The numbers continue to trend in a good direction because New Yorkers are taking this virus seriously and doing the right things to protect themselves and their families," Cuomo said in the release. "New Yorkers should be commended for that,"
He added: "We are working 24/7 to get vaccines into arms as quickly as possible, and while we have the operational capacity to do more, lack of supply remains the single limiting factor. So while we do the work of getting every eligible person the vaccine as quickly as humanly possible, we need to continue to be smart: wear masks, socially distance, avoid gatherings, and stay New York Tough."
