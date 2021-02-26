Chenango County officials have announced another COVID-19 death.
"Yesterday afternoon our team confirmed the (53rd) Chenango County COVID related death," a media release from Chenango County Public Health said. "Our sympathies are out to the loved ones of the deceased."
The county reported seven new COVID-19 cases in the release. The county had 66 active cases, with 9 people hospitalized. There have been 2,397 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
Otsego County reported 13 new cases Friday.
According to a media release from Otsego County Public Health, there were 107 active cases, with six people hospitalized.
The department reported a 3% positivity rate for the day and a seven-day average of 1.5%.
The county has recorded 3,115 confirmed cases and 52 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Delaware County reported 14 new cases Friday. There are now 104 active cases in the county, which has seen 1,500 confirmed cases and 42 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Schoharie County reported four new cases Friday. The county has recorded 1,187 cases and 12 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
