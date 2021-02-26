Chenango County officials have announced another COVID-19 death.
"Yesterday afternoon our team confirmed the (53rd) Chenango County COVID related death," a Friday morning media release from Chenango County Public Health said. "Our sympathies are out to the loved ones of the deceased."
Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in the release. The county had 66 active cases, with 9 people hospitalized. There have been 2,397 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
