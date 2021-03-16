The county hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in our area has reported another death.
"Sadly, this morning we are confirming the 64th COVID-19 attributed death in Chenango County," a media release from Chenango County Public Health said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time."
The county reported seven new cases Tuesday. According to the release, there were 86 active cases in the county, with 14 people hospitalized and 236 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,507 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
