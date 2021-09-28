Chenango County has reported another death from COVID-19.
According to a Tuesday morning media release from Chenango County Public Health, "Sadly this morning we are confirming the 84th COVID-19 attributed death in Chenango County. Our deepest sympathies go out to the bereaved."
The death follows COVID deaths reported in Otsego and Delaware counties within the past week.
Chenango County reported 105 active cases Tuesday, including 33 among vaccinated people. There were two people hospitalized, including one vaccinated person, and 277 under active quarantine.
Otsego County reported 78 active cases, with nine new cases reported Tuesday. There are four people hospitalized, according to the county Department of Health website. The county has recorded 5,423 cases and 69 deaths since the pandemic began.
Delaware County reported Monday it had seen 30 new cases since the previous report on Sept. 25. There were 163 active cases, with eight people hospitalized and 275 under mandatory quarantine. The county has recorded 3,211 cases and 54 deaths since the pandemic began.
According to the release, 50.5% of the total population of the county is vaccinated, 75% of the positive cases are in unvaccinated people and 25% of the positive cases are vaccinated people.
Twenty-eight percent of the positive cases are in pre-K through 12th grade students or school employees and 1% are college students or employees.
Schoharie County reported seven new cases Monday. It has had 2,116 cases and 20 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
