One new COVID-19 case was reported Friday in Chenango County, the only new one among the four counties in The Daily Star’s coverage area.
Chenango County now has 126 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, according to a media release. One resident is hospitalized, five are deceased and 92 have recovered.
Three individuals remain under precautionary quarantine and 100 under mandatory quarantine, according to the release. To date, the county has conducted 3,523 tests.
No new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Delaware County. The countywide total remains at 73.
Six residents are isolating at home, five are hospitalized, four are deceased and 58 have recovered, according to a media release. One person remains under precautionary quarantine and 25 under mandatory quarantine.
To date, the county has conducted 2,427 tests on 1,972 individuals. Twenty-four tests have results pending and 1,852 produced negative results.
Otsego County did not release a COVID-19 case update Friday. Sixty-five total cases were reported Wednesday, 57 of which have recovered and five of which are deceased.
Schoharie County has not released a COVID-19 case update since May 20, when the countywide total reached 47.
