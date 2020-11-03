Chenango County this morning announced an eighth resident has died from COVID.
That brings to 26 the total number of deaths related to COVID in the four-county area. There have been 1,736 total cases reported.
Three new cases were also reported in Chenango County this morning. bringing the total to 428. There are 32 active cases in the county, with 10 people hospitalized.
Delaware County on Monday reported a total of 182 cases, with 30 active cases and four people hospitalized. Nine people have died in the county.
As of Friday, Otsego County reported 1,011 total cases, the majority linked to the SUNY Oneonta outbreak. There were 43 active cases and no one is hospitalized. There have been eight deaths since the pandemic began.
On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Schoharie reported 115 total cases, and one death. There had been 12 hospitalizations to date, with one new hospitalization reported.
