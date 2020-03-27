Chenango County reported Thursday that it has four confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In addition to the confirmed cases, 49 people are under mandatory quarantine and 63 under precautionary quarantine, according to a media release.
The release said Wednesday marked the 14th day for a number of quarantined individuals, ending their daily monitoring. That will continue and "is a driver of the fluctuation you will see in the daily counts," the release said.
