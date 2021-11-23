Chenango County just reported that four more people have died of COVID between Oct. 2 and Nov. 3.
"Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have waited for the death certificate to confirm the cause of death," said Isaiah Sutton, Chenango County Public Heath's director of environmental health and code enforcement. "These reports can take upwards of 30 days or more to come in, particularly if place of death is outside Chenango County. In some instances, we have to track them down through the various hospitals and healthcare facilities."
The latest deaths bring the COVID death toll in the county to 91. The county has 238 active cases, of which 180 are unvaccinated, and five people are hospital, off of whom have not been vaccinated, according to the county. There are 582 people in quarantine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.