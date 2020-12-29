The recent surge in COVID-19 deaths in the region continued Tuesday, as Chenango County reported two more people have died from the disease.
"Heavy heartedly we are reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths in Chenango County," a media release from Chenango County Public Health said. "Our hearts and thoughts are with the friends and family of the deceased."
The county also reported 21 new cases over the previous day, bringing the total of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 1,129.
According to the release, there are 137 active cases in the county, with six people hospitalized and 521 under quarantine.
There have now been 18 COVID-19 deaths in the county.
