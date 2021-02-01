Chenango County reported an additional six COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday morning.
"After our report on Friday, our team sadly confirmed 6 additional Chenango County resident deaths attributed to COVID19," Chenango County Pubic Health said in a media release. "These passings add to the already tragic impact to the ongoing pandemic. Our hearts and sympathies go out to the families and friends of the deceased.
"As a point of clarification, not all of these residents passed the same day but rather we confirmed the cause of death on Friday," the release continued. "We believe it is important that we confirm the cause of death with appropriate medical documentation before adding a case to our statistics."
The latest deaths bring the total number of deaths in the county because of COVID to 45.
There were 109 new cases reported since Friday's report, bringing the county total to 2,110, with 165 active cases and 22 people in hospitals. There are 472 people in quarantine.
Otsego County also reported a COVID-19 death Monday, the county's 29th.
According to a media release from the Otsego County Department of Health, there were 12 new cases Monday. There are 146 active cases in the county, with 14 people hospitalized.
There have been 2,754 cases recorded in the county since the pandemic began.
The Otsego County Department of Health reported Sunday it had vaccinated 870 people, and had 130 doses of vaccine on hand.
While most of the doses assigned to the county were designated for essential workers in the 1b category, a limited supply was available for those over age 65 in the 1 a category.
According to a media release, the county does not expect to receive any further allotments for the 65 and older population. The state Department of Health is working with pharmacies to get on board to begin vaccinating that population, the release said. The system of the pharmacies vaccinating only those in the 65 and older population is intended to reduce competition for vaccine for the senior population.
Additional vaccine clinics will be scheduled for the 1b eligible workers. The clinics will be directly targeted to those eligible for the vaccine. See the OCDOH website for a list of 1b eligible workers that the OCDOH can vaccinate.
"Please be patient, we know there is not enough vaccine for everyone that needs it," the release said. "Continue to practice all prevention measures to reduce your risk of COVID-19."
Delaware County reported 4 new cases Monday, after reporting 13 Saturday and 11 Sunday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there are 101 active cases in the county, with 18 people hospitalized and 246 under quarantine.
The county has recorded 1,212 cases and 35 deaths.
Schoharie County reported 12 new cases Monday and has not recorded 2,011 since the pandemic began, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website. The county has had eight COVID fatalities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.