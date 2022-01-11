Chenango County officials have confirmed six more deaths from COVID-19.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, "Last week our team was able to confirm COVID-19 as the contributing cause of death for 6 Chenango County residents." The release said the deaths occurred between Nov. 21 and Dec. 27 of 2021.
"Our hearts are out to all of the families impacted by loss," the release said. There have been 98 deaths of Chenango County residents recorded since the pandemic began.
According to the department's daily report, there were 802 active cases in Chenango. There were 10 people hospitalized, none of them vaccinated. There were 1,180 people under active quarantine.
Otsego County has far more active cases, according to the Otsego County Health Department website, but did not report any new deaths Tuesday.
According to the site, there were 1,226 active cases, with 309 new cases reported Tuesday. Five people were hospitalized with COVID.
The county's seven-day average of positive tests was 15.6%.
Schoharie County reported 33 new cases among 163 people tested, for a daily positivity rate of 20.2%, according the the state Health Department website.
Delaware County has reduced its reports to once per week, on Fridays.
Statewide, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported 160 COVID-19 deaths Monday.
"The data we are seeing on new infections offers a glimmer of hope that New Yorkers' discipline in fighting the winter surge is paying off," Hochul said in a media release. "We are getting through this, but we must stay vigilant and not take our hard-won progress for granted. We know what works — make sure you and your loved ones are vaccinated and boosted, wear a mask, and exercise caution in indoor public spaces so we can finally leave this pandemic in the past."
