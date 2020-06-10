Chenango County reported the death of a sixth resident due to complications of a COVID-19 infection Wednesday.
“Our hearts are with the friends and families of the deceased at this time,” said Isaiah Sutton, county director of environmental health and code enforcement. “Even as we begin to open up and move forward, we encourage everyone to remain vigilant in protecting themselves and those around them.”
No additional cases were reported Wednesday in Chenango County. The countywide total remains at 135, with two hospitalizations and 124 recoveries, according to a media release. Sixty-nine individuals remain under quarantine. The county has conducted 6,399 tests to date.
Delaware County reported no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Of the 79 total confirmed cases, two are hospitalized, six are isolating at home, five are deceased and 66 have recovered. One individual remains under precautionary quarantine and 16 under mandatory quarantine, according to a media release.
To date, the county has conducted 4,191 tests, 2,638 of which have produced negative results and 50 of which have results pending.
Otsego and Schoharie counties did not release COVID-19 case updates Wednesday. Sixty-seven total cases were reported June 2 in Otsego and 50 were reported in Schoharie.
