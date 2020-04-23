Chenango County officials have reported another county resident has died from the COVID-19 virus.
After reporting the county's first two coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, April 22, Environmental Health and Code Enforcement Director Isaiah Sutton reported a third death as part of a daily report on Thursday.
According to the report, there are also six COVID-related hospitalizations in the county, 87 people under mandatory quarantine and 19 people under precautionary quarantine. There have been 79 confirmed cases in the county with 56 recoveries, the report said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.