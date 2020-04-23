Chenango County announced the death of a third resident from COVID-19 Thursday, one day after the first two were reported.
Two of the deaths were residents of the Veterans’ Home at Oxford, according to Jeffrey Hammond, public information officer for the New York State Department of Health. Both individuals had underlying health conditions.
“To help protect the health and rights of the veterans and their dependents in our care, we continue to do everything possible to ensure all appropriate infection control and treatment is done at all of the State’s Veterans’ Homes,” Hammond said. “We extend our condolences to those they leave behind.”
Thirteen residents at the 242-bed facility have tested positive for COVID-19 to date, according to Hammond.
Chenango County’s total case count remained at 79 Thursday, according to a media release. Of those, six are hospitalized, three are deceased and 56 have recovered. To date, the county has conducted 510 tests.
Nineteen residents are under precautionary quarantine and 87 are under mandatory quarantine.
No new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Delaware County. To date, the county has reported 55 confirmed cases, plus an additional 10 cases that were transferred to the individuals’ primary counties of residence.
Two residents are hospitalized, four are deceased, 17 are isolating at home and 32 have recovered, according to a media release. Two residents are under mandatory quarantine and 71 are under mandatory quarantine.
The county has conducted 577 tests to date, 492 of which have produced negative results and 18 have results pending.
Otsego County reported no new COVID-19 cases Thursday. The county-wide total remains at 57, with 35 recoveries and four deaths.
Schoharie County has not released an update since Tuesday, when the county health department reported one new COVID-19 case. The county-wide total was 27 as of Tuesday, plus the additional case of a nonresident who works at SUNY Cobleskill.
Four individuals were hospitalized, two remained in isolation, 24 had recovered and one individual was deceased as of Tuesday, according to a media release. Thirty individuals were in isolation and 129 had completed their quarantine periods and were allowed to resume normal activities.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.