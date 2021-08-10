The resurgence of COVID-19 in the area has proven deadly in Chenango County.
A Tuesday media release from the Chenango County Health Department said, "This morning we are sad to report that we have confirmed 3 additional COVID-19 attributed deaths since our last report. Locally we continue to see a rise in cases similar to what is being experienced across the state. We implore all residents to take steps to protect themselves and the most vulnerable around them. The number one step that you can take is to get vaccinated."
Chenango issues weekly reports.
The department reported 60 active cases in the county, with three hospitalized and 133 under active quarantine.
Chenango has now confirmed 3,621 cases and 80 COVID-19 deaths.
