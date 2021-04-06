Chenango County this morning announced three more people have died from COVID.
"Our hearts go out to the friends and family who have lost," said the release from Public Health officials. "As the fight against COVID continues we must all remain diligent to protect ourselves and those around us."
The latest deaths bring the county total to 68. The county reported 14 new cases, with a total of 2,893 confirmed cases of COVID since the pandemic began. There are 107 active cases in the county, with four people hospitalized, and 380 people in quarantine.
There have been 184 deaths reported in the four-county area, with Delaware and Schoharie each reporting a death Monday. Delaware has reported 46 total deaths and Schoharie 15. There have been 55 deaths reported in Otsego.
Delaware and Schoharie each reported a death over the weekend
