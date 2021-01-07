Chenango County reported three more COVID-related deaths this morning, bringing the county total to 21.
"As cases continue to surge we have seen an increase in mortality associated with COVID-19," a media release from the county said. "We are aware of a number of others who have passed and are awaiting for the appropriate reports to confirm the link to COVID-19. We will confirm and share that information as soon as it becomes available."
The county reported 20 new cases, bringing the total to 1,357. Of those, 194 are active, an increase of 9. There were also three new hospitalizations, bringing the total to 14, and 458 people are quarantined, a decrease of 24.
Also the county announced that yesterday the statewide COVID-19 tracking database, known as Commcare, experienced a service interruption The software vendor and the NYSDOH repaired the system and it is now up and running. While the problem is fixed, the interruption will delay some case and contact interviews.
"We ask those who have received positive test result from your provider or believe you have been exposed to begin self-quarantine. A representative of our office will contact you as soon as possible," the release read. "We appreciate the continued understanding and support of the public in these trying times."
