Chenango County reported two more COVID deaths this morning, bringing its total to 76 and the four-county total to 200.
"Our condolences go out to the families of those who have passed," Public Health Officials said in the release. "We cannot urge everyone enough to remain diligent. Everyone must continue to use prevention practices like masks, distancing, and hygiene. Those who have been vaccine hesitant, now it the time."
There have been 61 deaths reported in Otsego, 47 in Delaware and 16 in Schoharie.
