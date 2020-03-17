Chenango County has one positive COVID-19 case, County Public Health Director Marcas Flindt said Tuesday.
The person, a Chenango County resident, is in isolation for 14 days in their home, Flindt said, declining to say where they live in consideration of patient privacy. They were traveling, so it was not a community transmission, Flindt said. He said he did not have other details, such as where the patient was traveling, where they were treated and when they sought medical attention.
If a medical provider determines the patient meets certain criteria such as fever, coughing and recent travel to certain places, the provider will order a respiratory panel, Flindt said.
This is sent to Wadsworth Center in Albany or the Syracuse Community Health Center in Syracuse. It takes two to three days to run the test and the county health department gets results about three days after the specimen is taken and sent to the lab, Flindt said.
If the test is positive for COVID-19, the lab will notify the person’s prescribing medical provider and the county health department, Flindt said. COVID-19 is now on the state’s list of communicable diseases that need to be reported to county health departments, he said.
“Then we contact the patient and telephone, or if we have the capacity, send a nurse out and explain the process of the 14-day isolation in their home,” Flindt said.
On Sunday March 15, the Chenango County Board of Supervisors issued a State of Emergency and ordered schools to close at the direction of the county health director by Wednesday, March 18, through April 14.
The State of Emergency was issued upon the recommendation of the County Health Director and County Emergency Management Director.
Flindt said a State of Emergency also allows him to write health orders related to things like school closures and the maximum number of people allowed in meetings. It will also help free up state and federal funding sources for the county, he said.
“Any monies that the federal government sets aside for this that filters through the state or the state may add, I know those funds flow quicker when a state of emergency is declared,” Flindt said.
To prevent COVID-19 spread, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing hands thoroughly and often; avoiding contact with sick people and staying home if you’re sick; putting distance between yourself and others and sneezing or coughing into the elbow.
Those concerned they may have symptoms of upper respiratory illness should call 607-547-5555, Bassett Healthcare Network’s central number. COVID-19 can cause mild to severe respiratory symptoms similar to the flu, such as fever, cough and trouble breathing. Visit www.bassett.org/covid-19 for more information.
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer, can be reached at skarikehalli@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_ShwetaK on Twitter.
