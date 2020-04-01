Chenango County Health Department officials issued a statement Wednesday requesting that those traveling to Chenango County from the New York City greater metropolitan area and any other areas significantly impacted by coronavirus to notify the health department and self-isolate for 14 days upon their arrival.
The statement also advised non-residents to postpone any travel into the county until the health risk has subsided.
“Positive cases are equally distributed throughout Chenango County, so we can also assume that unidentified cases are also widespread,” the statement said.
“Individuals who travel here increase the pressure on our limited resources, including first responders, health care providers, hospitals and other government services. It could easily strain our health care system beyond its capacity,” the statement said. “You should not have an expectation that resources will be available to you here that are not also available to you in your own home town. We look forward to a return of normalcy in the near future, when we can again welcome visitors to our area with open arms.”
Twenty-four Chenango County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to a media release.
The Chenango County Health Department reported that 104 residents are under precautionary quarantine, and 183 are under mandatory quarantine.
The Delaware County Department of Public Health received five laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 reports Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 19, plus an additional four cases that were transferred to the patients’ primary counties of residence, according to a media release.
Two Delaware County residents have fully recovered, nine are isolating at home and eight are hospitalized, according to the release.
Forty-three county residents are under mandatory quarantine, and nine are under precautionary quarantine, according to the release. Of the 164 residents tested to date, 120 have tested negative and 21 have results pending.
The Schoharie County Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that three additional county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to nine, plus a non-resident who works at SUNY Cobleskill.
“We are confident that this is an UNDER COUNT of cases in Schoharie County,” the county said in a media release.
Three residents who tested positive are commuter students at the college, according to Jim Feldman, director of communications.
The county health department said in the release that it is in the process of notifying individuals who were in close contact with COVID-19 patients and those who have an elevated risk of contracting the disease.
No deaths resulting from COVID-19 have been reported to date, according to the health department. Thirty residents have been placed in isolation or quarantine, and an additional 38 completed their quarantine period and have been allowed to resume normal activities.
No information was available Wednesday from Otsego County, which reported 16 positive cases Tuesday.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
