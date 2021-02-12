Chenango County reported two more COVID-19 deaths Friday, bringing its total since the pandemic began to 49.
A media release from Chenango County public health announced the deaths and reported 29 new cases of the disease.
There were 102 active cases Friday, with 20 people hospitalized and 280 under active quarantine. There have been 2,285 cases recorded in the county since tracking of the disease began.
Schoharie County also reported a death, Friday, its 10th. The county had six new cases Friday and has now recorded 1,095, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Delaware County reported 14 new cases Friday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 116 active cases in the county, with 21 people hospitalized and 385 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 1.137 cases and 39 deaths since the pandemic began.
Otsego County reported 15 new cases Friday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 99 active cases in the county, with 11 people hospitalized.
The county has recorded 2,902 cases and 45 deaths since the pandemic began.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.