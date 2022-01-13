Chenango and Schoharie counties reported COVID-19 deaths Thursday, while Otsego County announced changes in contact tracing.
Chenango County's 99th death Thursday was included in the daily report from Chenango County Public Health. "Yesterday afternoon our team confirmed the 99th COVID-19 attributed death in Chenango County. Our deepest condolences are with the affected family and friends," a media release said.
The department reported 722 active cases, including 254 in vaccinated people. There were eight people hospitalized — all of them unvaccinated. There were 1,035 people under active quarantine.
Home test reporting information and quarantine and isolation self-attestation forms are available for Chenango County residents at www.co.chenango.ny.us/public-health/nursing/covid19-at-home-testing.php
Schoharie County also reported a death. The county's 31st death was confirmed on the state Department of Health website, which also said the county had 55 new cases.
Otsego County reported 183 new cases Thursday. According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, the department is no longer reporting the number of active cases.
There were eight people hospitalized with COVID, the website said.
The seven-day average of positive tests for the county was 17.2%.
The Otsego County Health Department issued a media release Thursday, saying the state and county departments of health have "shifted resources in the response to the pandemic." Those who test positive for COVID may or may not be contacted by the health department, the release said. Those who test positive should isolate for at least five days and notify close contacts. Those who are unvaccinated or have not received a booster dose and have been in close contact with someone who is positive should quarantine for at least five days, according to the release.
After isolation or quarantine is completed, those who need documentation for work can download attestation forms at https://tinyurl.com/yvy332jp
Contact tracing will continue in certain settings such as schools, daycares, hospitals, nursing homes and other congregate settings, the release said.
Statewide, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported 195 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.
"Even as the rate of new infections continues to move in a promising direction, too many New Yorkers are getting sick, being hospitalized or tragically losing their lives — we must remain vigilant in our fight against the virus," Hochul said in a media release. "We can't afford to reverse the progress we've made fighting this winter surge. Let's continue to use the tools at our disposal to stop the spread and keep our loves ones safe and healthy: Vaccines, boosters, masks and best practices like washing your hands and staying home if you're sick."
