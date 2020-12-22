Chenango County reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, as it nears 1,000.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there are now 94 active cases in the county, with nine people hospitalized and 346 under active quarantine.
There have been 988 confirmed cases and 16 deaths in Chenango since the pandemic began.
Otsego County reported 22 new cases Tuesday.
According to the county's Department of Health web page, there are 125 active cases, with 16 people hospitalized. There have been 1,766 confirmed cases and 11 deaths in Otsego since tracking of the disease began.
Delaware County reported seven new cases Tuesday. According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there are 95 active cases in the county, with four people hospitalized and 306 under mandatory quarantine.
There have been 613 cases and 10 deaths recorded in Delaware County since tracking of the disease began.
Schoharie County reported 12 new cases Tuesday and has now confirmed 438 cases among county residents, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.