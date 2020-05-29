Two new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday across The Daily Star’s four-county coverage area.
Chenango County reported 125 total COVID-19 cases Thursday, up two from the day prior. Of those, one is hospitalized, 91 have recovered and five are deceased, according to a media release. Three individuals remain under precautionary quarantine and 100 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has conducted 3,384 tests to date, according to a media release.
Delaware County reported no new COVID-19 cases Thursday for the second day in a row. The countywide case total remains at 73, including five hospitalizations, six isolating at home, four deaths and 58 recoveries, according to a media release. Three residents remain under precautionary quarantine and 27 under mandatory quarantine.
To date, the county has conducted 2,241 tests on 1,871 individuals. Twenty-seven have results pending and 1,748 have yielded negative results.
Otsego County did not release a COVID-19 case update Thursday. Sixty-five total cases were reported Wednesday, 57 of which have recovered and five of which are deceased.
Schoharie County has not released a COVID-19 case update since May 20, when the countywide total reached 47.
