Seven patients in nursing homes died of COVID in Chenango County so far this year, the county reported this morning.
"Since our report yesterday we have confirmed that 7 additional Chenango County Residents have lost their lives to COVID-19 complications," officials said in a media release. "These individuals were all nursing home residents who have passed since 1/1/21."
The total number of deaths in the county now stands at 28.
There were also 36 additional cases reported this morning, brining the total number to 1,393. It was 16 more cases than reported on Thursday.
There are 190 active cases in the county, a decrease of four, and there were also four fewer people listed as being in quarantine, brining the total to 452.
Fifteen people are hospitalized, one more than Thursday.
There have been 1,136 people reported recovered, an increase of 28. More than 58,000 tests have been performed, up nearly 800 since Wednesday, the last day the testing numbers were updated.
