Chenango County’s government is under new leadership for the first time in nearly a decade
Guilford Town Supervisor George Seneck was elected chairman of the Chenango County Board of Supervisors at its Jan. 4 organizational meeting, replacing nine-year incumbent Lawrence Wilcox, Oxford town supervisor.
Wilcox said the challenge came as a surprise when Robert Jeffrey, who represents the city of Norwich in Wards 4, 5 and 6, nominated Seneck to lead the board at the county’s Republican party caucus last month. He said he stepped down “after it became obvious” he would not win reelection.
Seneck, whose nomination was seconded by Greene Town Supervisor Joseph Henninge, beat Pitcher Town Supervisor Jeffrey Blanchard, nominated by Smyrna Town Supervisor Michael Khoury and seconded by Otselic Town Supervisor Marjorie Davis, by a measure of about 1,200 weighted votes to around 400.
Seneck said his bid for board chair received “significant support” from his Democratic and independent colleagues.
Asked if there were any hard feelings, Wilcox said: “put yourself in my shoes.”
Seneck said plans to replace Wilcox were “in the works for a while.”
Seneck said he sees himself a better communicator and being “better electronically connected” than his predecessor, highlighting in particular Wilcox’s response to a cybersecurity attack that left about half the county’s computers locked by ransomware last fall and to the coronavirus pandemic.
“As we move into 2021, COVID will remain a challenge,” Seneck said. “We’re fortunate to be in a relatively rural county, but the pandemic will continue to provide economic challenges for us.”
Like other counties across the state, Chenango was not immune to the fiscal impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Seneck said, but with an economy not particularly reliant on tourism or sales tax revenue, it “does not face any grave crises.”
Chenango County saw a 5.3% increase in third-quarter local sales tax revenues from 2020 over the same time period the year prior, according to the New York State Comptroller’s Office. Counties outside of New York City saw an overall 17.9% drop in sales tax revenues.
Seneck credited Wilcox and the county’s finance committee in being “especially careful and conservative in spending” throughout the pandemic.
COVID-19 cases exploded throughout Chenango County throughout the fall and winter months, with total confirmed cases increasing more than five-fold from 253 to 1,296 between Oct. 1 and Jan. 4, and deaths more than doubling, from seven to 18, according to data from the New York state Department of Health. Active cases skyrocketed from four to 176 during the same time period.
The county’s COVID case count seems to be leveling off the first week of the year, Seneck said, but county officials are still bracing for a post-holiday spike later in the month.
“The biggest increase in cases seems to be at the southern edge of the county, near Broome,” Seneck said. “My guess is that a lot of people are commuting to work in Broome and bringing it back from there.”
Seneck’s victory at the county level came on the heels of widespread criticism from residents of Guilford and surrounding towns in recent years over a local law that paved the way for the development of a 25-turbine industrial wind farm proposed by the Texas-based Calpine Corporation.
A lawsuit filed in New York State Supreme Court calling for Seneck’s removal as Guilford town supervisor was dismissed in October, he said, after Judge Brian Burns found its numerous charges without merit.
The suit, which also named the Guilford Town Board and the Chenango County Planning Board as defendants, was filed last January by a coalition of Chenango and Otsego county residents in response to the ratification of Local Law No. 3, which permits the development of industrial wind and solar projects within the town of Guilford.
The petition contended that the Guilford town supervisor had “an indirect financial interest” in the project because his sister-in-law signed a lease with High Bridge Wind, the local Calpine subsidiary.
Seneck is also a member of the Chenango County Planning Board and failed to recuse himself from the review process of the local law, according to the legal filing. Meeting minutes note that Seneck discussed the law or the project at planning board meetings from February to August 2019 but abstained from the Aug. 13 vote to approve the law.
Among the goals for his tenure are solidifying emergency medical services within the county and expanding access to high-speed broadband internet through a partnership with Southern Tier 8, the area’s regional planning agency.
A 2020 survey by U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica, found that Chenango County is home to the second-worst broadband speeds in the state.
The survey revealed that New York’s 22nd Congressional District, which encompasses more than 5,000 square miles and includes all of Chenango, Cortland, Madison and Oneida counties, and parts of Broome, Herkimer, Oswego and Tioga counties, has the slowest overall internet speeds of any area in the state.
Chenango County is home to seven of the district’s 15 municipalities with the slowest internet service, including South Plymouth, which ranks worst in the district with download speeds of 0.6 Mbps and upload speeds of 0.3 Mbps. Also included are South New Berlin, McDonough, Oxford, Sherburne, Bainbridge and Norwich, the latter of which reported 5.3 Mbps download speeds and 1.4 Mbps upload speeds.
“We’re looking at a challenging year ahead,” Seneck said.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
