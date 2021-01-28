Chenango County has planned a tribute to residents lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Over the past months Chenango County has reported an increased rate in fatalities related to COVID-19," a media release said Thursday, Jan. 28. "As cases continue to rise, we have seen an increase in mortality associated with COVID-19 among residents of our county. Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of the deceased."
The county Public Health Department said there will be a lighted ribbon placed on the County Office Building at 5 Court St. in Norwich during February and March. The ribbon will be lighted each day to commemorate residents lost to the virus over the past year. "The hope is that the ribbon will serve as a moving visual symbol of loved ones lost to those that see it," the release said.
"We know that the virus is still everywhere and is affecting people differently. There are no consistent rules for the way it affects an individual, no matter the age. We need to continue to stay vigilant even though we are past the point of fatigue. Continue to take precautions to protect yourself and others," the release said.
