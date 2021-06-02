Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers likely. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.