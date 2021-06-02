As COVID-19 numbers continue to fall across the area, Chenango County has announced another vaccination clinic.
The Chenango County Health Department will hold a free single-dose Janssen vaccine clinic from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Norwich Firehouse during the Fire Department's chicken barbecue in the back parking lot. No appointment is needed.
The clinic is first-come, first-served, with 100 doses available, according to a media release. Those receiving the vaccine must be 18 years or older. A health screening will be performed before the shot. Those receiving shots will have to wait 15 minutes afterward.
Call 607-337-1660 for more information.
Chenango County reported two new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 15 active cases in the county, with 54 people under active quarantine. There were no people hospitalized with the disease.
The county has recorded 3,471 confirmed cases and 77 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
Otsego County reported no new cases Wednesday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 12 active cases in the county and one person hospitalized.
The daily testing positivity rate was 1.0% and the seven-day average was 0.6%.
The county has recorded 4,468 cases and 63 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County also reported no new cases Wednesday. It has had 1,689 cases and 17 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
Delaware County no longer issues daily reports. It reports weekly, on Thursdays.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported the seven-day average positivity rate was 0.64% and had declined for 58 consecutive days.
There were 1,007 people hospitalizations and 11 COVID-19 deaths statewide Tuesday, according to a media release from Cuomo's office.
"Over half of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To think that at this point last year the vaccine was a dream on the horizon is staggering. I am proud to lead the people of this state who have gotten us to where we are," Cuomo said in the release.
