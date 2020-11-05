Chenango County is warning those who went to Lippy's Bar and Grill in Greene between 5 and 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, may have been exposed to COVID.
According to a media release, the county's contact tracing team interviewed and a received confirmation from the Broome County Health Department that a COVID-19 positive person said they had been at the bar at 119 River Valley Lane at the time.
"The individual and others in the facility may or may not have taken precautions such as mask wearing during the time they were at the establishment," the release said..
Those who were there at the time are encourage to "closely monitor themselves for symptoms consistent with COVID-19, officials said. in the release. "Those who exhibit any symptoms should immediately begin self-quarantine and contact their medical provider."
The county announced two new cases Thursday, bringing the to-date total to 432. There are 33 active cases with six people hospitalized. The county reported its eighth and ninth death earlier this week. There are 211 people in quarantine, and 379 people have been reported to have recovered from the disease.
On Wednesday, Delaware County announced eight new positive cases of COVID, bringing the county to-date total to 201. There are 47 active cases in the county, with five people hospitalized. The county has reported nine COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began, and 145 people have recovered. As of Wednesday, there were 181 people in quarantine.
*An earlier version of this story included incorrect information on Chenago County's current numbers because of incorrect information provided to The Daily Star.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.